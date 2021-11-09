UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl from Sumter County found safe and sound

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe and sound.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – ***8:26 p.m. 11/8/2021 UPDATE***

***ORIGINAL***

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Investigators said she was last seen in the area of Swansea Terrace and Cottageville Lane in The Villages.

The sheriff’s office said she was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark shorts and black and white tube socks.

The 4-foot-10-inch girl has hazel eyes, a short brown haircut, braces and cross earrings, according to deputies.

She was last seen walking toward Canal Street from Cottageville Lane, according to investigators.

Deputies said they want people in the area to check their yards, outbuildings and garages.

Anyone who sees the missing girl should contact the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621.