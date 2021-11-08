73º

Local News

Mount Dora police ask for help in search for missing man

John David Ryals, 43, has not been seen since October

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

John Ryals, 43 (Mount Dora Police Department)

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora police are asking for the public’s help to find 43-year-old John David Ryals.

In a tweet, MDPD said Monday that Ryal’s vehicle was found abandoned in Orlando on Oct. 22. His family reported him missing Nov. 5.

Ryal is 6 feet 3 inches tall and is known to travel between Lake and Orange counties.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 352-735-7130.

