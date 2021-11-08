8-year-old Florida girl cut by Exacto knife while eating Halloween candy

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – An 8-year-old girl in Florida bit into her Halloween candy Friday and was cut by a blade hidden in the chocolate, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the girl’s mother called to report the incident.

Authorities said a piece of an Exacto knife blade was hidden in the mini 100 Grand chocolate bar. The wrapper was sealed when the girl opened it, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister was outraged by the incident and reminded parents to check every piece of candy their children receive while trick-or-treating.

“It is despicable that someone would tamper with a child’s Halloween candy for their own cruel enjoyment,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As we continue to investigate this incident, we are reminding all parents of the importance of checking EVERY piece of candy your child received while trick-or-treating before letting them eat it. There is no such thing as being too cautious when it comes to the safety of our children.”

Authorities didn’t say if the girl was seriously injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.