West Melbourne city employee faces child pornography charges, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne city supervisor is charged with multiple counts of child pornography, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Brevard County deputies arrested 62-year-old Daniel Hatcher, of Palm Bay, Friday after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post.

After receiving a tip that Hatcher was using an internet service to transmit child pornography, an investigation was launched.

“A subsequent investigation by Agents led to the issuance of a search warrant for Hatcher’s residence where Agents recovered multiple electronic devices that upon initial forensic examination contained images and movie files of child pornography,” Ivey wrote.

An arrest warrant was issued and Hatcher was booked in Brevard County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

Hatcher, who worked as West Melbourne’s recreation supervisor, is currently suspended without pay and can no long access the city facilities, pending an administrative investigation, according to West Melbourne city officials.

“The City hired Hatcher on August 13, 2018, to work the operations of the City’s newly constructed skate park ... (and) performed its standard background investigation ... (which) did not turn up any indication of the kind of behavior that is alleged in his arrest warrant,” a statement from city officials read.

He faces five counts of possession of child pornography.