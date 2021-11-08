53º

Man shot, killed outside Daytona Beach grocery store

Fatal shooting investigated near D Town Supermarkets

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was shot and killed early Monday at a small grocery store in Daytona Beach, according to police.

The fatal shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. outside the D Town Supermarkets on Orange Avenue, east of Nova Road.

Daytona Beach police said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

Check back for updates.

