Man shot, killed outside Daytona Beach grocery store

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was shot and killed early Monday at a small grocery store in Daytona Beach, according to police.
The fatal shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. outside the D Town Supermarkets on Orange Avenue, east of Nova Road.
Daytona Beach police said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Details about the shooting have not been released.
