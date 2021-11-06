68º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Deputies apprehend 19-year-old accused of stealing Amazon delivery truck

Man allegedly pushed driver out of vehicle before stealing it

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Carjacking, Amazon
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies apprehended a 19-year-old accused of carjacking an Amazon delivery truck Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the incident occurred at the 3400 block of Wilshire Way Road around 3:20 p.m.

[TRENDING: Rainy, cool weather hits Central Florida | 3 found dead in Orlando condo | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The sheriff’s office said a man, 19, allegedly pushed the driver of an Amazon delivery truck out of the vehicle before stealing it.

When the man exited the vehicle, deputies from Orange and Seminole counties apprehended him.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email