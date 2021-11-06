Deputies apprehend 19-year-old accused of stealing Amazon delivery truck

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies apprehended a 19-year-old accused of carjacking an Amazon delivery truck Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the incident occurred at the 3400 block of Wilshire Way Road around 3:20 p.m.

[TRENDING: Rainy, cool weather hits Central Florida | 3 found dead in Orlando condo | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The sheriff’s office said a man, 19, allegedly pushed the driver of an Amazon delivery truck out of the vehicle before stealing it.

Ad

When the man exited the vehicle, deputies from Orange and Seminole counties apprehended him.

No injuries were reported.