Lake County deputies investigate suspicious incident at Circle K involving U-Haul truck

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Minneola gas station customer reported a suspicious incident to Lake County deputies Friday night allegedly involving a female screaming in the rear of a truck.

Investigators said the incident occurred at the Circle K at 810 U.S. Highway 27.

According to authorities, the customer was pumping gas next to a man driving a mid-sized U-Haul moving truck.

The tipster told investigators she believed a female could be heard screaming inside the truck as the man opened the rear door of his vehicle.

The costumer added after she heard screaming, the man then closed the door and left the gas station quickly, only pumping “a small amount of gas,” an official release reads.

Deputies were able to obtain photos of the truck from the gas station’s surveillance cameras.

The U-Haul is described as having old-fashioned sailboats on the side, potentially modeled after a Lewis and Clark design.

No valid tag or vehicle numbers were obtained.

Deputies are attempting to locate the vehicle and driver to further investigate the incident.