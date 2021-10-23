Partly Cloudy icon
87º

Local News

Man fatally shot during altercation with wife, Lake County deputies say

Chris Smith, 31, found dead from apparent single gunshot wound, sheriff’s office says

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake County
Police siren (Generic photo)
Police siren (Generic photo)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot during a physical altercation with his wife in Paisley, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the couple’s home in Paisley Friday night where they found 31-year-old Chris Smith dead from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Embattled Orlando attorney permanently disbarred by Fla. Supreme Court | Oviedo mom gives birth to 3 on same date exactly 3 years apart | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officials said Marina McDonald, Smith’s wife, told deputies her husband pointed a gun at her during a physical altercation and she tried to take the gun away from him when “a struggle for the gun ensued.”

The sheriff’s office said McDonald had injuries consistent with a physical altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter