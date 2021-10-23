Man fatally shot during altercation with wife, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot during a physical altercation with his wife in Paisley, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the couple’s home in Paisley Friday night where they found 31-year-old Chris Smith dead from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Marina McDonald, Smith’s wife, told deputies her husband pointed a gun at her during a physical altercation and she tried to take the gun away from him when “a struggle for the gun ensued.”

The sheriff’s office said McDonald had injuries consistent with a physical altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.