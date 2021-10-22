Clear icon
Lake County correctional officer arrested after selling tobacco products to inmates, deputies say

Alex Webber has been employed with Lake County since 2017

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Alex Webber was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies arrested a correctional officer Thursday after he was discovered smuggling tobacco into a detention center for payment, authorities said.

Undercover detectives learned Alex Webber had been bringing tobacco products into the Lake County Detention Center and using his cell phone to facilitate transactions since July.

Investigators said they arrested Webber, who has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2017, on a warrant.

He is charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a county detention facility, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Weber has no prior disciplinary actions, detectives continued.

He is in the process of being terminated.

