‘Divine intervention:’ Oviedo mom gives birth to 3 daughters on same date exactly 3 years apart

OVIEDO, Fla. – A mother gave birth to three daughters, three years apart all on the exact same date.

Some may call it a coincidence, others a stroke of luck, but if you ask Kristin and Nick Lammert, the birth date of their third daughter Mia is just fate.

“Divine intervention, fate, loved ones up above,” Kristin Lammert, mother of three said.

Her parents said Mia’s due date was Sept. 8, 2021. As soon she got pregnant and did the math, Kristin Lammert said she immediately started thinking about the odds of having another shared birthday.

“I thought she could absolutely be born two weeks early and share the same birthday with her two older sisters,” Kristin Lammert said.

The Lammerts three daughters share the Aug. 25 birthday — 2015 for Sophia, 2018 for Giuliana and 2021 for Mia.

“And they’re not twins or triplets, they’re three years apart,” Kristin Lammert said.

Kristin Lammert was carefully monitored during her third pregnancy because she had recovered from COVID-19 while pregnant. She said her doctors had some concerns about preeclampsia.

“Then we had the girls’ birthday party a couple weeks, well actually just one week early for them, because I said ‘I bet you I’m going to have her early because I was having contractions,’” Kristin Lammert said.

According to doctors at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, where Kristin Lammert delivered, the odds of this happening are extremely rare, especially because all three babies were delivered naturally.

“They said 1-in-48 million (odds),” Kristin Lammert said.

The couple said they are not ruling out the possibility of having more kids in the future. So, could there be another shared birthday?

“She’s really good at planning,” Nick Lammert said.