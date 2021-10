MOUNT PLYMOUTH, Fla. – One person was killed early Thursday in a Lake County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal single-vehicle wreck took place on State Road 46 in Mount Plymouth.

The FHP said the victim was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.