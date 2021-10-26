Crash between semitruck, box car shuts down Sumter County roads, deputies say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Sumter County closed both lanes on Bushnell roads Tuesday morning, deputies said.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. near County Roads 542 and 475, blocking both lanes near the Winn-Dixie, according to a tweet from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck involves a jackknifed semi and a box truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

The conditions of the drivers are unknown. No other information was reported at this time.

Check back here for updates.