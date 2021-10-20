Man struck, killed in Sumter County, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 69-year-old man was walking along Piney Woods Path near Valleybrook Way around 6:34 p.m. when he went onto the road and was struck by a pickup truck.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the FHP.

The 39-year-old man driving the pickup truck was uninjured.