Local News

Man struck, killed in Sumter County, troopers say

FHP says 69-year-old man walked into path of pickup truck

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 69-year-old man was walking along Piney Woods Path near Valleybrook Way around 6:34 p.m. when he went onto the road and was struck by a pickup truck.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the FHP.

The 39-year-old man driving the pickup truck was uninjured.

