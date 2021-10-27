Volusia County sheriff’s deputy injured in motorcycle crash in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – A Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday morning in a crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash, involving the deputy’s motorcycle and another vehicle, happened around 7:20 a.m. on Saxon Boulevard at Merrimac Lane in Deltona.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle made a turn in front of the deputy, whose motorcycle crashed into the car.

The FHP said the deputy was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver suffered minor injuries, the FHP said.

A deputy was injured this morning in a traffic crash on Saxon Blvd near Merrimac Lane, Deltona. He's been transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. @SheriffChitwood is on his way to the hospital and we will post updates when we can. Pull for a full & fast recovery please! — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 27, 2021