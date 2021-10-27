Ocala man arrested for June DUI crash that killed woman, teen, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla – A Marion County man was arrested after a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred when Billy George Tomci, 19, was driving a sedan eastbound on County Road 464 in early June.

Tomci then hit a curbed median and the vehicle went through the shoulder into several trees, flipping multiple times, troopers continued.

According to a news release, the 21 and 16-year-old victims were passengers in the car, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered Tomci was under the influence during the crash.

He was arrested Oct. 27 on two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI manslaughter.

Tomci was booked into the Marion County Jail without incident.