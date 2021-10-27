Clear icon
76º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Ocala man arrested for June DUI crash that killed woman, teen, FHP says

Billy George Tomci arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide, 2 counts of DUI manslaughter

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County, Crime, Local
Billy George Tomci
Billy George Tomci (Marion County Jail)

MARION COUNTY, Fla – A Marion County man was arrested after a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred when Billy George Tomci, 19, was driving a sedan eastbound on County Road 464 in early June.

[TRENDING: Strong to severe storms on the way to Central Florida | Fan who received Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball is UCF alum]

Tomci then hit a curbed median and the vehicle went through the shoulder into several trees, flipping multiple times, troopers continued.

According to a news release, the 21 and 16-year-old victims were passengers in the car, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered Tomci was under the influence during the crash.

He was arrested Oct. 27 on two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI manslaughter.

Tomci was booked into the Marion County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

email

twitter