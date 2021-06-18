Woman, teen die after car leaves road, hitting several trees, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla – A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl both died in a Marion County crash after the car they were riding in went off the road, slammed into several trees and flipped, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said a 19-year-old man from Ocala was driving a sedan eastbound on Country Road 464, west of SE 110th Avenue, according to a news release, when it hit the curbed median.

The car then went onto the shoulder and into the tree line, according to troopers. The car hit several trees and then flipped several times, records show.

FHP said the driver was the only person in the car wearing a seatbelt.

The 19-year-old and 21-year-old were both from Ocala, records show, while the 16-year-old was from Fort McCoy. Troopers have not released the names of the victims.