Deputies search for missing, endangered Deltona woman

DELTONA, Fla. – A woman who requires constant oxygen and life-sustaining medications has been reported missing in Volusia County.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday tweeted that Candace McChancey, of Deltona, is missing and endangered.
“Please help us locate a missing, endangered Deltona woman,” the tweet said.
Deputies did not release any other details about her disappearance.
Anyone with information about McChancey is asked to call 386-248-1777.
