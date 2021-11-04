Deputies search for missing, endangered Deltona woman

DELTONA, Fla. – A woman who requires constant oxygen and life-sustaining medications has been reported missing in Volusia County.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday tweeted that Candace McChancey, of Deltona, is missing and endangered.

“Please help us locate a missing, endangered Deltona woman,” the tweet said.

Deputies did not release any other details about her disappearance.

Anyone with information about McChancey is asked to call 386-248-1777.