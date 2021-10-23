Motorcyclist killed after being run over by 2 vehicles in Volusia County, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man died early Saturday morning after he lost control of his motorcycle and was run over by two vehicles in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 42-year-old Deltona man was traveling north on State Road 415 around 2:30 a.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle. The two vehicles ran over the man and left the area, according to troopers.

The first vehicle that ran over the motorcyclist is described as a dark-colored vehicle with damage to the front that could be disabled since it was losing coolant, according to the FHP.

There is no information available on the second vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP at (407) 737-2213.

The crash remains under investigation.