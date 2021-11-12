Flagler deputies foil cross-county joyride, sheriff says

Flagler County deputies make two arrests after pulling over a car that had been reported stolen from Volusia County, Nov. 11, 2021.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men driving from Flagler County to Volusia County in a stolen car were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey McDaniel, 36, and Michael Loper, 62, were booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on felony charges, deputies said.

Flagler deputies said they observed a vehicle traveling east on South Old Dixie Highway that had been reported stolen from Volusia County, following it across county lines before it came to a stop.

Bodycam video released by the sheriff’s office shows Flagler deputies detaining McDaniel and Loper, later recovering a variety of drug paraphernalia from a bag belonging to Loper, the sheriff’s office said.

Loper was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as an additional charge of introduction of contraband into jail when more methamphetamine was found in a cigarette box on his person during booking. McDaniel was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the two suspects made a slew of bad decisions.

“One (bad decision) was stealing the car in the first place, another was trying to bring poison into jail, and lastly thinking they could joyride in a stolen car to Flagler County and not get caught. Crime stops in Flagler County and if you test us, we will prove you wrong by taking you to jail,” Staly said in a statement. “This is another great example of how FCSO is committed to working with agencies everywhere to stop crime and arrest criminals.”