Flagler Beach residents gather to honor veterans

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Veterans Park sits in the middle of Flagler Beach and on Thursday it was filled with those it honors.

“It reminds me of the last time I stood beside my dad. A Korean War veteran, at his very last veterans celebration,” City Commissioner Ken Bryan said.

The crowd surrounded Bryan, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Thursday’s keynote speaker.

He shared tales from time spent in the military and paid tribute to those who supported them along the way.

“I also wanted to recognize the many families that support the veterans and that’s why I made the comment that when the veteran goes to war, the family goes to war as well,” he said.

Bryan said as a veteran, the day means more with the camaraderie he witnessed as he looked into the crowd.

“It’s great to have the Veterans Day sales and things like that but to remember that the purpose of today is to remember the American veterans, the troops of years ago and also the troops of today,” he said.

City Manager Will Whitson played taps to close the ceremony and as a final tribute to the veterans who have passed.

“It’s been over 45 years since I was in the military and you can see I’m getting emotional still. But it means so much when I see other veterans and I see families coming out to support the troops we have today because that’s what keeps us together. That’s the glue of this country,” Bryan said.