Veterans Day deals at theme parks, resorts and attractions

Veterans Day weekend begins Thursday, giving both former and active duty U.S. military personnel plenty of time to enjoy Central Florida’s world-class attractions with special offers meant to thank them and their families for their service.

With a military ID, here’s where that service can lead to savings.

Through SeaWorld Orlando’s Waves of Honor program, a veteran or their spouse (but not both) may purchase one-day tickets for themselves and three guests at 50% off, redeemable until Dec. 19. These tickets must be bought at wavesofhonor.com, and additional tickets may be purchased at an on-base ITT or MWR office.

Universal Orlando offers a variety of ticket options and vacation packages at reduced cost for both former and active duty service members, as well as hotel bookings starting at 30% off, sold at most military ITT or MWR offices. Keep in mind that while the 2021 Military Freedom Pass seems like a steal, with its lack of blackout dates and 200 dollar two-park price tag, it’s only available for use until Dec. 31.

For LEGOLAND Florida, veterans can find “deeply discounted” tickets at their local ITT office that include a second day free. At the gate however, veterans will be offered a 10% discount on one and two-day tickets. Additionally, military families can book a stay at a LEGOLAND Resort hotel for rates as low as 132 dollars per night.

Walt Disney World has deals on up to six multi-day tickets for both former and active duty military personnel until Dec. 17, with prices ranging from 296 to 345 dollars depending on options. Similar to SeaWorld Orlando, either a service member or their spouse may purchase the tickets, and buyers are instructed to contact their nearest participating ITT or MWR office to do so. Even with these special passes though, reservations may still be necessary to visit certain Walt Disney World theme parks during historically busy times such as the week of Thanksgiving, where only some parks will be available to visit.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will welcome both former and current U.S. service members for free from Nov. 11-14. Tickets for up to four guests may also be purchased at the visitor complex Will Call windows for 50% off.

Closer to home, ICON Park will offer both former and active military personnel a free ride on The Wheel throughout November, while up to four additional guests in their party can buy a ticket for 50% off.