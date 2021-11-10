Man who served in WWII gives homemade care packages to homeless veterans in Orlando

LAKE NONA, Fla. – An Orlando World War II veteran wants to help others who served but may have been forgotten.

Max Maxfield, 98, and his daughters have been donating care packages for homeless veterans since 2020 after the loss of his wife Julie.

Wednesday, Maxfield completed over 350 bags that were delivered to the Veteran’s Affairs Medica Center in Lake Nona.

Maxfield worked as a machinist during WWII, working on boats with both the Navy and, later, the Air Force.

He wanted to build on the legacy of his wife Julie who was known for giving back and her signature “Hello Luv” greeting. Maxfield and his daughters started the Hello Luv Foundation in her honor.

“She kept helping other people and that’s what she did all her life and that’s the way I am,” Maxfield said.

Each bag contains different toiletry items that will be given out to veterans in need.

Maxfield said filling each bag brings back memories of his late wife.

One memory stands out more than the others, the time Maxfield met Julie for the first time.

“I looked at that girl and I said I want to date that girl and I never went with another girl,” Maxfield said.

The VA said this drop-off came right on time as the pandemic hit donations hard.

“So our closets are dwindling and the resources are dwindling as well so we have public outreach to try and get those items in,” Cristina Mercado-Acavedo with the VA said.

Maxfield hoped these bags can at least put a dent in the VAs need and brighten someone’s day.

The Hello Luv Foundation said they still need help when giving back to veterans, whether it’s packaging goodie bags or giving donations.

If anyone would like to help with donations the foundation said they have a wish list available on Amazon, you can find a link here.

Hello Luv hopes to expand its outreach efforts. The foundation said they are always looking for volunteers. Anyone can reach the organization at helloluv416@gmail.com