3 Volusia County men facing multiple child pornography charges, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three Volusia County men were arrested Thursday on multiple child pornography charges, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Volusia County’s Child Exploitation Unit detectives said they obtained warrants for 19-year-old Trenton Lewis, of Deltona; 25-year-old Terence Watkins, of Port Orange; and 26-year-old Jared Stone, of DeLand.

Detectives launched the investigation after receiving an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to deputies, they obtained search warrants of the suspects’ homes and found photos and videos on their devices depicting juvenile victims, between the ages of 2 and 16 years old, in sexual positions.

Detectives said they do not believe the suspects were producing child pornography but downloading the material and exchanging it online.

Stone, Lewis and Watkins face 26, 19 and 7 counts of child pornography possession, respectively.

All three suspects were placed in Volusia County Branch Jail on bail amounts ranging from $35,000 to $130,000.

While investigators said there are no indications of in-person victims, anyone with information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.