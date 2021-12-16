70º

WATCH LIVE AT 9:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Yulee

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media before a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that protects employees and their families from coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

YULEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Yulee Thursday, at the Florida State College at Jacksonville Betty P. Cook Nassau Center.

Kevin Thibault, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle will be joining the governor for the news conference at 9:30 a.m.

The topic of discussion was not announced ahead of the event.

News 6 will livestream the news conference at the top of this story when it starts.

