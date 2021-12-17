Orange County man gets life sentence for killing his own mother

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than three years after he shot and killed his own mother in an Orange County home, a man has been sentenced to life in prison.

Wueizman Leal was sentenced Monday for the 2018 murder of his mother, Tania Creek.

Leal, who was 41 at the time of the shooting, got into an argument with his mother about money and his need to get a job on the night of June 23, 2018. The woman called 911 to the home in the 14000 block of Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard, near Windermere.

When investigators arrived at the house, the front door was open and three family members were arguing. Then, authorities heard a gunshot and requested backup.

Deputies went inside through the backdoor, confronting Leal as he tried to leave the home. Creek was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Investigators said they found a gun in the tank of a toilet inside the home.

Leal was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm. He has been sitting behind bars since the deadly shooting.