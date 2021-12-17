🔓Thousands of dogs go ‘paws out’ for America’s top dog competition in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of dogs across the country are in Central Florida competing for America’s top dog. It’s all part of the American Kennel Club National Championship

It’s really a team sport as handlers and their pups compete in a variety of events including agility and Best in Show.

Scottish terrier, Ruckus, may be small, but he loves competing in agility competitions. His handler getting a workout trying to keep up with him.

Carrie DeYoung, director of Agility for the American Kennel Club, said one of the most challenging parts of the course is the set of weave poles.

“There’s 12 of them and that is not something a dog naturally does. Teaching them that could be one of the more challenging parts,” DeYoung said.

More than 5,000 dogs will be judged over the weekend, pawing for the top honor: Best in Show.

“What the judges are looking for is which dog closely matches their breed standard. Each breed has a written breed standard describing the ideal specimen for that breed. Judges will have that in mind when they watch the dogs move,” said Bill Ellis, director of Broadcast and Production with the American Kennel Club. “He’ll exam each dog, looking for those details described in the breed standard. Looking at their eye shape and color, ear length, movement and temperament.”

The dogs will first compete against their own breed, then the furry contestants will be narrowed down and compete against each other for the title of Best in Show.

According to AKC, this event is the only all-breed dog show organized and presented directly by the AKC.

Several competitions and events were held by local kennel clubs, leading up to the AKC Championship that begins Saturday. There are also Junior handler competitions including showmanship finals and agility.

The event offers more than $150,000 in prize money. The Best in Show winner will be awarded $50,000.

With so many pups around the convention center, you have to wonder, ‘What happens if there’s an accident?’

“Of course there will be accidents? They’re dogs, they’re animals. We have an extensive cleanup crew available on stand-by to clean up any messes very quickly,” Ellis said.

The dog and handler duos said it all comes down to trust and teamwork to show off their skills.

If you haven’t attended an event like this before, you’ll want to brush up on some dog show etiquette.

“If you’re coming out to the event, come sit ringside and watch what’s going on. If there’s someone that looks like an exhibitor, lean over and ask them if there’s something you’re not sure of. You should never approach or pet a dog without asking their handler first, whether it’s an adult or child. Sometimes there’s a dog that’s easily distracted, so if the handler is trying to get them ready for the ring and a person walks up to pet them, it can be distracting and that’s very important,” said DeYoung.

Along with several events and competitions running at the same time, The American Kennel Club Championship also has a food court and vendor mall where you can find all types of items to spoil the pup in your life.

The events are open to the public and are free to attend. There are no tickets required for entry. There may be a charge for parking at the Orange County Convention Center.