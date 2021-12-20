20th annual Wheels for Kids program kicks off with over 100 scooters for kids

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the 20th year, Christmas came early for families in need who live in Orlando’s Reeves Terrace neighborhood.

On Monday, more than 100 kick scooters were given to children ages five to 15 as part of the Wheels for Kids program.

Orlando’s District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan developed the annual program in 2002 after all bus services were taken away from the neighborhood that sits between Thornton Park and the East-West Expressway.

“They’re good people, they’re hardworking people and they’re just trying to get their kids a good education, and our kids are thriving because we invest in them,” Sheehan said.

Traditionally, the giveaway has included new bicycles, but supply shortage issues forced organizers to make the change to scooters this year.

“We were really worried because we could not find bicycles, so we decided to go with kick scooters and apparently they are very popular,” Sheehan said.

Sharella Moore’s 8-year-old daughter was one of the recipients.

“The kids are going to love their scooters. They really outdid themselves this year,” Moore said. “I think it’s going to be great. It’s a little exercise for them.”

According to Sheehan, more than 1,600 bicycles have been given away to families in need since the program began.

“My message to (the children) is someday, when you’re a success, when you get through your education, I want you to give back,” Sheehan said.

This year’s scooters were provided through donations from Baker Barrios Architects, Brasfield & Gorrie, GAI Consultants, Inc. and the Ustler Group of Companies.