Central Florida doctor sees uptick in teen injuries from TikTok challenges

A Central Florida doctor says she has seen an uptick in injuries among teens taking part in TikTok challenges

ORLANDO, Fla. – Doctors have a warning for parents of teens when it comes to Tik Tok challenges.

Dr. Jenna Wheeler, a pediatric critical care physician for Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, said more teenagers are showing up to the hospital with serious injuries after attempting challenges they’ve watched on Tik Tok.

“Recently we saw a child who doused himself with rubbing alcohol and then lit himself on fire, the premise being that the alcohol would burn off before the fire touches you, but it doesn’t,” Wheeler said.

The doctor said her team has had to care for young patients with serious burns because of that challenge.

She also talked about the injuries caused by the “Benadryl challenge” and the “Nutmeg challenge” — both of which can cause hallucinations.

“It definitely can cause permanent damage, you know the same way that Benadryl can be fatal,” Wheeler said.

She urges teens to pause and consider the dangers that come with any challenge they may see online.