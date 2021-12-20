Here are the New Year’s Eve events you can attend in the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the coronavirus pandemic, many New Year’s Eve events were put on hold last year.

This year marked the return of in-person events and a sense of normalcy despite the continued pandemic.

The end of 2021 is approaching and it’s time to ring in the new year. Here are the Orlando-area events you can attend to celebrate 2022 on Friday, Dec. 31.

A New Year Pajama Jam

Wear your pajamas, sit back and relax at Hourglass Brewing while you wait to ring in the new year. The New Year’s Eve Pajama Party is taking place at both Hourglass Brewing locations from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be a free beer cheers, board games, video games and free popcorn.

Hard Rockers & High Rollers - A Casino Royal themed party

Celebrate at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach with performances of iconic rock hits, fireworks and more. Tickets are required to attend. Click here to learn more.

James Bond New Year’s Eve Party

Dress as Bond at the Enzian Theater and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and special New Year’s Eve-themed cocktails. Tickets for general admission costs $99 for open bar, food and live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Rockin’ The Cloud

The annual Rockin’ The Cloud free event will feature live music from The Supervillains, Maiden Voyage, Slickwood, Dirty Secret, Colin James Band and A Fine Line. The event will be held on both New York Ave and Pennsylvania Ave between 10th Street and 12th Street. There will be three stages, food trucks and beer vendors, according to organizers.

Thorton Park New Year’s Eve Street Party

Taking over 2.5 city blocks in the Thornton Park District, this street party will have seven different venues and three stages for a night of live music to welcome 2022. There are three different ticket options for this event. Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve at Grand Bohemian Orlando

Enjoy the new year with a celebration that takes you to 1940s Paris. There will be a 5-piece band performing, open bar and surprise performances all starting at 7 p.m. Click here to learn more or purchase tickets.

New Year’s Eve 2022 at Howl at the Moon Orlando

Celebrate the new year with dancing, music, champagne and party favors at Howl at the Moon. There are various ticket options with different inclusions available for the event. Click here to learn more.

New Year’s Eve at The Edison

Starting at 8 p.m., performances will begin from The Sound Society Radio Show, The Pearls burlesque trio, stilt walkers, an aerialist, DJ and more at The Edison in Disney Springs. Tickets start from $25 for the event. Click here for more.

NYE 2021: Classic Albums Live

Rock in the new year with live music at the Hard Rock Café in Orlando. The Beatles “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” will be performed starting at 9 p.m. Click here for tickets.

NYE Improv Show & After Party at SAK

Enjoy an improv show at SAK Comedy Lab in downtown Orlando before enjoying complimentary champagne to toast the new year. Click here for tickets.