Longwood police seeking information in shooting that killed Orlando teen

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Longwood police are seeking any information the public has after a 19-year-old was shot and killed outside a Longwood shopping plaza Sunday night.

According to officers, the incident occurred around 9:03 p.m. in a parking lot at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Evergreen Avenue.

A caller told investigators that a dark-colored sedan pulled up to the victim’s vehicle before someone exited and subsequently shot the victim.

Upon arrival, police said they found 19-year-old Jameson Laguerre, of Orlando, with a gunshot wound.

Despite rescue efforts from law enforcement officials, Laguerre died at the scene, the department said.

Investigators urge any witnesses or people with information on this deadly incident to contact the Longwood Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.