Winter Garden holds golf cart Christmas parade a week after scare forced postponement

It’s a parade re-do after a big scare last Sunday, causing the parade to be cancelled shortly after it started.

The annual West Orange Junior Service League golf cart Christmas parade began on Sunday evening, one week after it had to be postponed following a scare.

Police they have a lot more patrols out and about and they shut down downtown Winter Garden a lot sooner.

“We’ve got the speakers, we’re ready to go,” said Brandon Bayliss, who is in the parade along with his son Luke. “We’re in the Christmas spirit.”

Sheila Eldredge and her dog Summer showed up early to watch the parade.

“I’m very excited,” Eldredge said. “We missed out last week so now we’re ready to come. I brought my husband back over from Indian Harbour Beach.”

Winter Garden police say Terryus Baker Was speeding through downtown when he crashed into another car, got out, then ran away.

All this happened as dozens of people were gathered waiting for the parade to begin. Investigators said Elizabeth Chavez was also in the car and taken into custody. The Parade organizer woptimistic for a success parade re-do.

“We are so excited that everyone is back and we are going to do this again and it’s going to be great this time,” said Kelly Dellattre, parade organizer.

Two kids were inside the car last Sunday and were turned over to other family members.

The proceeds from the folks who were in the parade today go to help charities in the Winter Garden area.