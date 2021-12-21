Feds seek home confinement for Florida doctor who took part in Capitol riot

FBI: Relative of Kenneth Kelly, 58, supplied investigators with photos of Kelly from the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Federal prosecutors are recommending a Marion County man who took part in the Capitol Hill riot be ordered to two months home confinements as part of his sentencing in January.

Kenneth Kelly, whom prosecutors describe as an emergency room doctor, was arrested in April after investigators said a relative contacted them to report Kelly.

Kelly pleaded guilty to one count of demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol in September.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

In a sentencing memorandum submitted to a federal judge on Tuesday, prosecutors recommended sentencing Kelly to 36 months of probation for his misdemeanor charge, including two months of home confinement and $500 in restitution, which has already been satisfied.

“Each offender must be sentenced based on his individual circumstances, but with the backdrop of the January 6 riot in mind. Moreover, each offender’s case will exist on a spectrum that ranges from conduct meriting a probationary sentence to crimes necessitating years of imprisonment,” prosecutors wrote.

Kelly is one of 26 Central Florida residents facing federal charges stemming from the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.