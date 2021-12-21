Staten Island ferry takes Port Canaveral excursion on voyage to New York City

The new Staten Island ferry "Sandy Ground" is stopped at Port Canaveral on its way from Port St. Joe to New York City.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Folks hopping aboard cruise ships at Port Canaveral may have done a double take Tuesday when they saw an orange Staten Island ferry in the port.

The Staten Island ferry “Sandy Ground” made a stop at Port Canaveral on its way to New York City, according to a news release.

The new ferry was built in Port St. Joe, Florida, by Eastern Shipbuilding Group. It will undergo final preparations once it gets to New York and conduct trials before it’s put into service.

The new ferry is one of three the company is building. Eastern Shipbuilding Group said the ferries are larger and better able to handle severe weather.

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group said the ferry is named after the Sandy Group community, a freed slave community established on the south shore of Staten Island in the 1820s. It is one of America’s first African American settlements.