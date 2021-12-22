If you want to help manatees, don’t feed them, conservationists say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Starvation is blamed for a record number of manatee deaths in Florida this year, with at least 1,075 recorded in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s preliminary 2021 report so far.

As the FWC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service work to curb this number with a joint plan to supplement the loss of seagrass to algal blooms, the Save the Manatee Club implored the public Wednesday to resist the urge to feed or approach manatees in the wild.

In a news release, SMC Executive Director Patrick Rose said while he knows the hearts of those would like to feed manatees are in the right place, it’s extremely important that they avoid doing so.

“The FWC/FWS program will be carefully controlled and monitored, with an eye towards minimizing any negative impacts on manatees, other wildlife, and their habitat,” Rose said in a release. “Outside of this environment, manatees may lose their fear of people and boats when they are given food or water, leaving them vulnerable to harassment, injury, and death.”

Manatee deaths in the Indian River Lagoon have been attributed to more than half of 2021′s total, according to the FWC. A lawsuit has been threatened against the Environmental Protection Agency if action isn’t taken by Feb. 11 to address conservation groups’ concerns about algal blooms driven by nutrient pollution. SMC said that these blooms have wiped out more than 90% of the seagrass in the lagoon system that serves as manatees’ main food source.

Instead of taking it upon yourself to feed manatees in need, SMC made some suggestions for ways that the public can provide effective help.

Donate

SMC has established an Emergency Rescue Fund as it said it looks ahead to performing many more rescues of injured or sick manatees and abandoned calves this winter. In a news release, SMC said that donations to its fund will facilitate the rescue of vulnerable manatees, fund their rehabilitation and aid in their release.

Watch and report

The FWC asks that all distressed manatees be reported immediately to its wildlife alert hotline at 1-888-404-3922. According to SMC, malnourished manatees can be identified by the sight of visible ribs, a sunken area behind the head, rapid breathing and/or an imbalanced appearance. Additionally, concerns should be raised if a manatee calf is seen to be alone, as that could mean that it’s an orphan.

Learn more

As the FWS and FWC break ground on their experimental supplemental feeding program, one can follow along and get their questions answered about the plan by visiting the commission’s FAQ here. SMC has also provided a webpage with tips on how to avoid worsening the loss of seagrass in crucial manatee ecosystems by regulating how you use fertilizer and by avoiding seagrass beds while boating.