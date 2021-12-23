Dole recalls bags of lettuce under several brands for listeria

Dole is recalling 180 Dole-branded and private label packaged salad mixes that were processed at two of its plants because of a possible risk of Listeria.

The company says it’s also temporarily suspending work at those facilities for extensive cleaning.

The packages are sold under the Dole brand, as well as under private label brands such as Kroger, Marketside and Lidl. They can be identified by a product lot code in the upper right corner of the package that begins with either the letter N or Y, and they will have a “Best if Used By” date between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022. The lettuce was sold nationwide.

Examples of product lot codes on recalled Dole salad mixes. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Here’s a full list of products being recalled. If you have any of these in your home, you’re asked to discard the product immediately.

Dole says the voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Healthier people may have symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers with any questions are asked to call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST on weekdays.