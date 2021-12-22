Swim advisories issued at some Volusia County beaches for high bacteria levels

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Advisory signs are posted on six areas of beach for high levels of bacteria, according to the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.

Contact with the water in these areas boosts one’s risk of contracting infectious disease from enterococci bacteria, which is known to cause gastrointestinal illness and upper respiratory infections, as well as skin infections at open wounds or sores, the health department said.

While the health department said that this is a precautionary advisory and not a closure, it does not recommend swimming at this time in the following areas:

Silver Beach Avenue, Daytona Beach

Frank Rendon Park, Daytona Beach Shores

Dunlawton Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores

Toronita Avenue, Wilbur by the Sea

South Jetty, New Smyrna Beach

27th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s criteria for the strength of enterococci in ocean water samples is as follows:

Good: 0-35 CFU

Moderate: 36-70 CFU

Poor (unsatisfactory): 71 or greater CFU

(CFU = colony-forming unit; samples measured in reference to 100ml of ocean water)

Enterococci levels at the areas of the beach where advisories have been posted ranged from 86-473 CFU, and the warnings will be lifted once these levels drop, according to the health department.

Learn more about the Florida Healthy Beaches Program by visiting its website.