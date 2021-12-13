Daytona Beach issues citywide boil water advisory, officials say

A boil water advisory was issued on Dec. 13 for the entire city of Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The entire city of Daytona Beach is under a boil water advisory for the next two days, officials said in a tweet on Monday.

The boil water advisory was issued due to a break in a 16-inch pipe on Monday, according to officials.

[TRENDING: Couple nearly speeds into crowd at Christmas parade in Winter Garden, police say | 🔓Here’s your chance to win Garth Brooks concert tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

While repairs are underway for the water main break, and normal water pressure has been reimplemented, officials urge all Daytona Beach residents to boil water being used for human consumption. This includes boiling water for one minute if being used for drinking, cooking, icemaking or brushing teeth.

Ad

Residents with questions are encouraged to call 386-671-8815.