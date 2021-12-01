68º

Local News

Man accused of hitting co-worker with bat now faces murder charge, Daytona Beach police say

Charles Cummings, 50, was struck in the side of the head, and sent to the hospital where he later died

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Leesburg, Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Crime
Steve Tilbury, 26 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 50-year-old man died after a co-worker at a car dealership beat him with a metal bat, according to Daytona Beach police.

The death of the victim, Charles Cummings of Deltona, caused the charges against his accused attacker —Steve Tilbury, 26, of Leesburg — to be upgraded from two counts of aggravated battery to a charge of second-degree murder.

[TRENDING: Man accused of raping 18-year-old woman delivering pizza in Kissimmee | 3 teens accused of causing $771,000 worth of damage at several construction sites | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the charging affidavit, police were called to Richie Autos Cadillac Dealership just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 because of a fight. Records show something happened the night before the attack at the dealership, but the information of what transpired is redacted. The affidavit states that the next day, Tilbury arrived at the dealership in his pick-up and entered through a maintenance bay.

A witness saw the 26-year-old grab a bat from the rear of his vehicle and begin shouting about having a knife. Investigators said Cummings was sitting at his desk doing paperwork when Tilbury hit him on the side of the head with the bat, without warning.

Police said witnesses tackled Tilbury and subdued him. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Officers said the charges against Tilbury were upgraded Tuesday. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email