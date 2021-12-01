Man accused of hitting co-worker with bat now faces murder charge, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 50-year-old man died after a co-worker at a car dealership beat him with a metal bat, according to Daytona Beach police.

The death of the victim, Charles Cummings of Deltona, caused the charges against his accused attacker —Steve Tilbury, 26, of Leesburg — to be upgraded from two counts of aggravated battery to a charge of second-degree murder.

According to the charging affidavit, police were called to Richie Autos Cadillac Dealership just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 because of a fight. Records show something happened the night before the attack at the dealership, but the information of what transpired is redacted. The affidavit states that the next day, Tilbury arrived at the dealership in his pick-up and entered through a maintenance bay.

A witness saw the 26-year-old grab a bat from the rear of his vehicle and begin shouting about having a knife. Investigators said Cummings was sitting at his desk doing paperwork when Tilbury hit him on the side of the head with the bat, without warning.

Police said witnesses tackled Tilbury and subdued him. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Officers said the charges against Tilbury were upgraded Tuesday. He is being held without bond.