Search underway for suspect in Daytona Beach homicide, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway in a Daytona Beach neighborhood Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Taylor Avenue around 6 a.m.

Police are currently searching for a suspect and they’re working to contact the family of the victim, officials said.

Daytona Beach police is asking anyone with information about the incident to email RocesJoseph@dbpd.us or call (386) 671-5246 regarding Case 210021588.

