Arrest made in Daytona Beach fatal shooting; gunman wore clown mask, records show

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, but police continue to search for another suspected culprit in the case.

The fatal shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday outside the D Town Supermarkets on Orange Avenue, east of Nova Road.

Daytona Beach police said Tuesday that Noble Geathers was arrested on a charge of principal to first-degree murder.

Details about the search for the second person have not been released.

According to police, a witness said the victim, whose name has not been released, was approached by a group of people, including a man wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and a clown mask.

The witness said the masked man took out a revolver and shot the victim in the head, according to an incident report.

The gunman then pointed the revolver at one of the witnesses, but another person stepped between the two and pleaded with him not to shoot, police said. The shooter then ran away, according to authorities.

Daytona Beach police said the victim was taken to Halifax Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.