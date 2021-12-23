Man arrested, accused of arson causing $50K in damage to Sanchez Park

Zachery Shane Edwards, 51, is currently being held in the Volusia County jail without bond.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of starting a fire that caused around $50,000 in damage, Ormond Beach police said.

Zachery Shane Edwards confessed to vandalizing Sanchez Park playground on Dec. 15, according to a charging affidavit.

The Ormond Beach man went to the city’s police department to claim a bike he had reported stolen, which police found near the playground the morning of the fire, before confessing to the crime, police said.

A witness said she was near the park early in the morning and spotted the flames, according to the incident report.

Investigators said the fire damaged a jungle gym and portions of the fence surrounding a playground. A swing and a plastic car were also burnt.

Police said they found mail, aerosol cans and a pack of cigarettes near the playground and a bottle of transmission lubricant outside the fence of the playground as well.

Edwards is facing felony vandalism and making a false police report charges. He is currently being held in the Volusia County jail without bond.