Arson caused $50K in damage to Sanchez Park, Ormond Beach police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Someone started a fire in Sanchez Park in Ormond Beach Wednesday which caused about $50,000 in damage, according to police.

A witness said she was near the park early in the morning and spotted the flames, according to the incident report.

Investigators said the fire damaged a jungle gym and portions of the fence surrounding a playground. A swing and a plastic car were also burnt.

Police said they found mail, aerosol cans and a pack of cigarettes near the playground and a bottle of transmission lubricant outside the fence of the playground as well.

Investigators have not said who may have started the fire or why.