74º

Local News

Arson caused $50K in damage to Sanchez Park, Ormond Beach police say

Playground equipment, fence damaged by flames

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Arson, Ormond Beach, Sanchez Park, Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Someone started a fire in Sanchez Park in Ormond Beach Wednesday which caused about $50,000 in damage, according to police.

A witness said she was near the park early in the morning and spotted the flames, according to the incident report.

[TRENDING: World’s largest cruise ship to set sail from Port Canaveral | 9 killed when jet bound for Florida crashes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said the fire damaged a jungle gym and portions of the fence surrounding a playground. A swing and a plastic car were also burnt.

Police said they found mail, aerosol cans and a pack of cigarettes near the playground and a bottle of transmission lubricant outside the fence of the playground as well.

Investigators have not said who may have started the fire or why.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email