Local News

Woman found dead in Ormond Beach after failing to pick up grandchildren

Victim’s boyfriend found unconscious after apparent overdose, police say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Volusia County Sheriff's Office
Volusia County Sheriff's Office (WKMG 2021)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a woman’s “suspicious death” after they found her body with possible stab wounds, described in a news release as “sharp force injuries,” during a well-being check.

Investigators were called Wednesday afternoon to a home at 240 Orange Grove Drive No. 2 to check on Elizabeth Crisanti, 62, after she did not pick up her grandchildren from school, records show.

Crisanti did not answer the door and a family member with a key allowed deputies inside, investigators said. The deputies said they found Crisanti dead in her bed.

Also on the bed was Crisanti’s boyfriend, Nelson Rivera, 61. Records show he was unresponsive and may have overdosed on prescription medication. He was taken to the hospital and had not regained consciousness as of Thursday morning, detectives said.

Investigators did not provide any details about what may have led to the woman’s death.

