Florida Gator’s Justin Shorter clear to leave hospital after Gasparilla Bowl hit, family says

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) gives the thumbs up as he is carted off the field after getting injured during the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game against Central Florida Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter is expected to make a full recovery after taking a hit in the Gasparilla Bowl, the football team announced Friday.

The Gators posted a statement from Shorter’s family on social media, thanking the team’s staff, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, and everyone for their prayers.

“We are happy to share that Justin is doing well, is clear to head home today and is on his way to a full recovery!” the statement read.

Shorter took a hard hit against a University of Central Florida player late in the fourth quarter of the Gasparilla Bowl Thursday, knocking him unconscious. He was carried off the field on a golf cart, but the team said online that he was communicating with staff in the locker room.

The Gators lost the Gasparilla Bowl to the UCF Knights, 29-17.