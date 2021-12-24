UCF’s ground attack leads Knights to 29-17 bowl victory against Florida

(Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Central Florida wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) runs away from Florida defensive lineman Jalen Lee during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. – The University of Central Florida defeated the Florida Gators 29-17 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

This is the first time UCF has ever defeated Florida in football.

Ryan O’Keefe and Isaiah Bowser led the way for the Knights.

O’Keefe caught seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. He also had 110 rushing yards.

Bowser reached paydirt twice and rushed for 155 yards.

Florida’s ground attack was the bright spot for the Gators.

The Gators ran for 205 yards.

This was also the first time the Gasparilla Bowl sold out of tickets.

UCF and Florida will meet again down the road.

Back in July, UCF and Florida agreed to play against each other three times for future regular season games. Here’s the schedule:

