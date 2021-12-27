Deputies search for missing Osceola woman last seen around Econolodge

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen around an Econolodge on West U.S. 192, according to a tweet issued Monday.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Rebecca Joleyne Scholz was last seen near the motel located at 4669 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

According to a release, she has blonde hair and green eyes. She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.