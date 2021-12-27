Orlando’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events include march, parade

ORLANDO, Fla. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events are returning to Orlando in January, including the annual parade through the city’s downtown area.

Last year, many of the annual events planned to honor the civil rights leader were either virtual or curtailed. Instead of a full marching parade, the city held a parade showcase for bands and other acts in front of Dr. Philips Performing Arts Center.

This year, the MLK Day events will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 with a candlelight vigil and march from Orlando City Hall to the First United Methodist Church of Orlando for an interfaith multicultural celebration.

Other events include a virtual Leadership Forum on Thursday, along with a commemorative virtual luncheon on Friday.

The parade, hosted by the Southwest Orlando Jaycees, will take place 10 a.m. on Saturday down Orange Avenue and feature drumlines, dance, community organizations, music and more with the theme “It starts with you: Shifting priorities to create the Beloved Community.”

Then on Monday, Jan. 17 the 31st annual Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy prayer breakfast will take place at First Baptist Church of Orlando. The breakfast honors Dr. King as well as Kennedy, Orlando’s first African-American city council member.

There will also be Day of Service events.

A full list of events by the Mayor’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission are listed below. Other events around Central Florida can be found on the city of Orlando website.

Sunday, January 9, 2022

5:30 p.m. - Candlelight Vigil and March Orlando City Hall Rotunda, 400 South Orange Avenue The Candlelight Vigil program begins at Orlando City Hall and participants will march to First United Methodist Church of Orlando.

6:30 p.m. - Interfaith Multicultural Celebration First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 East Jackson Street Following the Candlelight Vigil is the Interfaith Multicultural Celebration presented by the Interfaith Council of Central Florida, with guest speaker Florida House Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith. The celebration’s theme is “The Simple Art of Living Together” and includes representation from various faith traditions.

Monday, January 10, 2022

2 p.m. - Orlando City Council Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Presentation City Hall, Council Chambers, 2nd floor, 400 South Orange Avenue Mayor Dyer and the City Commissioners will proclaim Jan. 9-17, 2022, as “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Week” in the City of Orlando.

Thursday, January 13, 2022

7 p.m. - 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Forum Virtual Event During this virtual interactive moderated event, presented by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, participants can listen and interact with panelists on the topic of "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." Event Registration: mlkluncheon.org

Friday, January 14, 2022

12 p.m. - 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Luncheon Virtual Event This virtual luncheon, presented by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, begins with keynote speaker, Alpha Phi Alpha Brother Roland S. Martin, a nationally acclaimed journalist, author, television host, and managing editor of #RolandMartinUnfiltered. Following the keynote, the event continues by honoring students, community leaders, and organizations and a presentation of the prestigious scholarship Drum Major Award in Scholastic Achievement, Civic Affairs, Social Justice, Community Service, and Business. Event Registration: mlkluncheon.org

Saturday, January 15, 2022

10 a.m. – 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Downtown Orlando Parade Downtown Orlando, Orange Avenue Join the Southwest Orlando Jaycees for an exciting event that will safely feature dance, comedy, community organizations, drumlines, music, artistic expression and more. The parade theme is: "It starts with you: Shifting priorities to create the Beloved Community" For more parade information, please contact: swojuniorchamber@gmail.com

Monday, January 17, 2022