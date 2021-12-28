Long line formed before sunrise at COVID-19 testing site in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Cars began lining up outside the Econ Soccer Complex before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 testing site there just reopened this week after Orange County officials saw high demand for testing at Barnett Park. In fact, on Tuesday the Barnett Park site closed for capacity around noon.

Brittany Frazier, 26, was one of the first people to line up on Tuesday.

“I got here at six o’clock (in the morning). I watched the news the other day and they said people were coming at six so I didn’t want to chance it. I didn’t want to wait five hours versus the three,” she said.

According to Orange County, 1,647 COVID-19 tests were administered on Monday at the Econ Soccer Complex site and 1,406 COVID-19 tests were administered at Barnett Park.

“I do hope we can provide additional services to our visitors and residents by opening up a second site. I know Barnett Park has had some long waits. Hopefully, we can alleviate that,” Delisa Craig, testing site manager with Orange County, said.

Both sites reached capacity Monday afternoon.

Cesar Laboi said his wife is in the hospital and wanted to get a COVID-19 test on Tuesday out of precaution.

“My niece got it last Thursday. We haven’t been in contact with her but we just want to make sure,” Laboi said.

For more information on COVID-19 testing sites in Orange County click here.