Thousands to attend bowl games, New Year’s Eve parties in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several events will take place near downtown Orlando this week, including two bowl games and New Year’s Eve parties.

Health officials are also warning COVID-19 cases are yet again on the rise due to the omicron variant.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer spoke on Monday about the city’s bowl games and celebrating safely.

[TRENDING: Can Fla. drivers legally move into intersection while waiting to make a turn? | Florida reports over 125K new COVID cases in one week | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“[I am] certainly recommending masks if you have not been vaccinated, but I can’t harp anymore than I possibly can, the best you can do is get vaccinated,” Dyer said.

Dyer also said outdoor bowl games and celebrations are safer than ones held indoors.

“There are people that still have not decided on getting vaccinated, but I would urge them at this time we know the new variant is highly contagious,” Dyer said.

Church Street, Wall Street and Thornton Park are planning street parties to ring in 2022.

“We actually came downtown last year and it was empty,” Isabella Willhell said. “We are not planning on coming here. What’s the reasoning for that? Because it’s really crowded.”

Tyler Mayne said that he works in the live event industry.

“I’m three times vaccinated. I have not gotten COVID, so I’m not concerned. I’m cautious, but I also want to live my life,” Mayne said. “When the Amway over here is full, think about how many people spill into the streets, how many people go to the bars, the restaurants.”

Ad

Mayor Dyer continues to ask residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t already to help stop the spread.