Football Hall of Famer John Madden dies at the age of 85

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2006, file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. After a decade run as a successful coach of the Raiders, Madden made his biggest impact on the game after moving to the broadcast booth at CBS in 1979. He became the network's lead analyst two years later and provided the sound track for NFL games for most of the next three decades, entertaining millions with his interjections of "Boom!" and "Doink!" throughout games, while educating them with his use of the telestrator and ability to describe what was happening in the trenches. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Football Hall of Famer John Madden has died at the age of 85, according to a statement from the NFL.

Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, according to the NFL.

“We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

He was 103-32-7 as a coach for the Raiders.

Madden and Raiders won the Super Bowl in 1976.