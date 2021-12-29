Football Hall of Famer John Madden dies at the age of 85

Football Hall of Famer John Madden has died at the age of 85, according to a statement from the NFL.
Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, according to the NFL.
“We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
He was 103-32-7 as a coach for the Raiders.
Madden and Raiders won the Super Bowl in 1976.